17 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Seventeen people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.

A man was shot dead and two others were wounded at a party at a Chatham home on the South Side, Chicago police said.

A witness told investigators he left the party to go to sleep in an upstairs bedroom when he heard gunfire on the first floor of the home in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said.

The witness found a man on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. Police responded shortly after 5 a.m. and found the man dead, along with several shell casings in the room.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as 20-year-old Jessie D. Gregory. He lived in Fernwood.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg, police said. She was treated and released from St. Bernard’s Hospital.

An 18-year-old man took himself to Trinity Hospital with gunshots to his arm and abdomen, police said. He was transferred in fair condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was hurt in Bridgeport on the South Side.

Advertisement

He was on the sidewalk about 10:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of South Lituanica Avenue when a male approached and unleashed gunfire, police said. The 27-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition.

About an hour earlier, a concealed-carry holder critically wounded a gunman during a shootout in Little Village on the Southwest Side, according to police.

A 24-year-old man was in the yard of a home about 9:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Kedvale Avenue when another man approached from the sidewalk and opened fire, police said.

The 24-year-old returned fire, striking the man multiple times throughout the body, police said. The man, 23, ran and was later taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A weapon was found in the area where the younger man ran off to, police said. The 24-year-old is a concealed-carry license holder and gave statements to Area Four detectives about the shooting.

Minutes prior, a man was shot in Burnside on the South Side.

The 45-year-old was on the street about 8:55 p.m. in the 700 block of East 92nd Place when someone approached in a vehicle and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the abdomen and hand, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in Morgan Park on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was in a vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 112th Place when a gray-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Less than half an hour earlier, two men were shot in Gresham on the South Side.

The men, 20 and 26, were walking about 6:50 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Carpenter Street when someone approached and fired shots, police said.

The younger man was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said. The older man was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Five minutes prior, a man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was riding in a stolen vehicle about 6:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Normal Boulevard when someone opened fire, police said. The man was grazed in the arm, and the driver crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that was reported stolen was taken into custody, police said.

A man was injured in a shooting in South Deering on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was on the sidewalk about 6:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 106th Street when a male approached him, pulled out a handgun and fired shots, according to police.

He was hit in the hand and taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Six other people were wounded in shootings throughout the city.

Sixteen people were shot and one killed Tuesday in Chicago.