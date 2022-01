A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 1:15 p.m., he was found in a parking lot in the 7400 block of South Perry Avenue, with a gunshot to his leg, Chicago police said. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

