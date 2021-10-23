17-year-old boy killed, 13 others wounded — including 5 in single attack — in citywide shootings Friday

The teen was fatally wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side. He was walking about 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when a blue minivan approached and someone got out and fired shots, Chicago police said. The teen was struck several times and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Tremayne Maltbia by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.