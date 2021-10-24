Man selling Xbox shot two teenagers who tried to steal it from him, Chicago police say

Buying and selling stuff online can be quick and easy, but it can also be dangerous.

Around 1 a.m. in Chicago on Sunday, police say two teenagers met up with a 29-year-old man selling an Xbox gaming console on North Octavia in Dunning.

The seller said that one of the teenagers tried to walk off with the console and the other pulled out a gun.

The seller pulled out his own gun and shot one of the teenagers in the shoulder and the other in the head. The 19-year-old was listed in fair condition and the 15-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.

There have also been three armed robberies of people selling stuff in the 1600 block of North Orchard in Lincoln Park in the past couple weeks.

Police said the best way to ensure your safety is to agree to meet at a police station, bring only enough cash for the purchase, do not give out your personal information and trust your instincts.

