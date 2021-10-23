Lincoln Park robberies: Suspect robs victims who are selling phones, computer equipment on social media

Police are warning residents of three armed robberies reported in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

In each incident, the victim arranges a meeting on social media to sell cellphones or computer equipment, Chicago police said in a community alert.

Once at the location, the victim is confronted by up to two people who pull out guns and rob the victim of their property.

The robberies happened during the afternoon and evening hours Oct. 16, Oct. 20, and Oct. 21, in the 1600 block of North Orchard Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.