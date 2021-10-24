Expand / Collapse search
2 shot, including 15-year-old boy, during attempted robbery on Chicago's Northwest Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people were shot, including a 15-year-old boy, during an attempted robbery in Dunning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The shooting occurred in the 3600 Block of North Octavia.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was contacted by a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man in regards to a gaming console the 29-year-old had posted online for sale.

The three of them had arranged to meet up Saturday night for the purchase of the item, police said.

Once they had met up around 10:10 p.m., one of the individuals purchasing the item grabbed the item and began to walk to his vehicle without paying for it.

The 29-year-old man then ran after him and observed another person sitting in the vehicle pointing a gun at him, police said.

The 29-year-old drew his firearm and shot both individuals.

The 19-year-old was shot in the shoulder and is listed in fair condition.

The 15-year-old was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition.

Both were transported to the hospital and are in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

 