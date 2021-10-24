Man shot and killed in West Garfield Park

A 29-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in West Garfield Park.

About 3:15 a.m. , police found the man lying on the ground in the 4400 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.