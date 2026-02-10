Woman on scooter hurt after hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s North Side, police say

The Brief A hit-and-run on Chicago's North Side left a 33-year-old woman on a scooter seriously injured. She was hit by a Honda Civic, which fled the scene in Cabrini-Green, police said. The woman had a knee injury, and her condition was later upgraded to fair.



A woman riding a scooter was seriously injured after a car hit her and fled Tuesday night on the city’s North Side.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash in the 1200 block of N. Clybourn Avenue in Cabrini-Green around 8:15 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was a 33-year-old woman traveling on a scooter when she was hit by a Honda Civic that was traveling northwest on Clybourn, police said.

The Honda fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was initially reported in serious condition but was later upgraded to fair condition. She had a knee injury.

Police released no further details, including a more specific description of the suspect car.

Area detectives are investigating the crash.