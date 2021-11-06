17-year-old boy shot in front of store in Chatham

A 17-year-old boy was shot in front of a store in Chatham Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove.

At about 11:46 p.m., the teen was standing in front of a store when an unidentified male offender dressed in all black fired shots, police said.

The victim ran into the store for cover, and the offender fled the scene.

The victim was shot in the leg and back and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.