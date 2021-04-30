17-year-old boy shot in Little Village

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 11:12 a.m., he was in the 2700 block of South Drake Avenue when someone in a silver-colored sedan opened fire, striking him in the shoulder and arm, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

On Monday, Jorge Cruz, also 17 years old, was killed in a shooting on the same block.

Area Four detectives are investigating.