17-year-old charged with beating rideshare driver on Chicago's Lower West Side

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with beating a rideshare driver and attempting to rob him on the Lower West Side.

The juvenile is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery using the laser device on a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of attempted robbery with a firearm.

At about 3:47 a.m. Wednesday, a 36-year-old rideshare driver was driving in the 2000 block of West Cermack when the teen struck him with a firearm, causing the victim to lose control of the vehicle and strike another vehicle.

The teen allegedly attempted to rob the victim as well.

Chicago police arrested the juvenile moments later in the 1900 block of West Cermack.

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was made available.