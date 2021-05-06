17-year-old charged with carjacking in South Deering

A teenage boy is facing multiple felony charges after he was arrested in connection with a carjacking Wednesday in South Deering on the South Side.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, has been charged with felony counts of vehicular hijacking and aggravated robbery, Chicago police said.

He also faces a misdemeanor theft charge and a citation for having a fake gun.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The boy was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 7900 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, after being identified by officers as the person who roughly an hour and a half earlier allegedly took a 32-year-old woman’s car and property in the 10200 block of South Calhoun Avenue, police said.

Advertisement

The boy is due in juvenile court Thursday.