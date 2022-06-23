17-year-old fatally shot in Little Village

A teenager was shot and killed Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was standing outside around 1:45 a.m. when someone got out of a blue SUV and started shooting at him in the 2700 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police said.

The boy was shot several times across the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

The gunman re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.