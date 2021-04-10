17-year-old fatally shot while sitting in parked vehicle in Bridgeport, 2 others critically wounded

A 17-year-old boy was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Friday night in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The group was sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West 37th Street when a black Dodge Durango pulled up and two men exited and began shooting at them, Chicago police said.

Davion Ward, 17, was struck in the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A man between 18 and 20 years old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody, according to police.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.