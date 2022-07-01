17-year-old girl fatally shot on Chicago's West Side; person of interest being questioned
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot near the parking lot of a business in South Lawndale.
The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of South Kolin.
At about 3:04 p.m., the 17-year-old girl was near a parking lot of a business when she was approached by a male suspect on a bicycle, police said.
The offender produced a handgun and fired shots.
The teen was struck in the torso area, and self-transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A person of interest was taken in for questioning.
Area Detectives are investigating.