17-year-old girl fatally shot on Chicago's West Side; person of interest being questioned

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot near the parking lot of a business in South Lawndale.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of South Kolin.

At about 3:04 p.m., the 17-year-old girl was near a parking lot of a business when she was approached by a male suspect on a bicycle, police said.

The offender produced a handgun and fired shots.

The teen was struck in the torso area, and self-transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning.

Area Detectives are investigating.