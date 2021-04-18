17-year-old girl hurt in Heart of Chicago shooting

A 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

The girl was riding in a vehicle about 12:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Cermak Road when two men exited a black vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She was struck in the head and driven to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

The girl was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle and it was unknown if she was the intended target, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.