17-year-old girl reported missing in Hermosa
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was reported missing from Hermosa in the Northwest Side.
Mackenzie Wood was last seen Saturday in the 4700 block of West Belden Street, according to a missing person report from Chicago police.
Wood was last seen wearing a black hoodie, ripped gray jeans and black Converse shoes, police said. She recently dyed her hair blonde, according to police.
She has a seizure disorder and suffers from depression and anxiety, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.