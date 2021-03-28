17-year-old girl reported missing in Hermosa

article

A 17-year-old girl was reported missing from Hermosa in the Northwest Side.

Mackenzie Wood was last seen Saturday in the 4700 block of West Belden Street, according to a missing person report from Chicago police.

Wood was last seen wearing a black hoodie, ripped gray jeans and black Converse shoes, police said. She recently dyed her hair blonde, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She has a seizure disorder and suffers from depression and anxiety, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.