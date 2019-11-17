17-year-old shot in Austin

A teenage boy was shot Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

The boy, 17, was on the sidewalk about 2:10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lavergne Avenue when two males got out of white sedan and started shooting at him, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in his arms and hands and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The shooters got back into their car and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.