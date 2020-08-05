1,759 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 30 deaths

article

Illinois health officials announced 1,759 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the 15th day in a row with a four-digit daily caseload.

Another 30 deaths attributed to the coronavirus were also reported, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s rolling positivity rate remained at 3.9%, the health department said.

A total of 186,471 cases and 7,573 deaths have been reported so far in Illinois, the health department said.

As of Tuesday night, 1,552 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 368 were in the ICU and 129 were on ventilators, the health department said.