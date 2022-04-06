18-year-old found fatally shot on Chicago's Far South Side

A teenager was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 8:55 a.m. and found an 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of East 130th Street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

