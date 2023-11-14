18-year-old man shot, wounded teen girl on Chicago's South Side: police

An 18-year-old man is accused of shooting and wounding a 14-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side this past summer.

The man faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

On Aug. 7, the suspect allegedly shot and wounded a 14-year-old girl in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove.

On Monday, the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the man and placed him in custody.

At the time of the crime, the suspect was a juvenile. As a result, he is being processed as a juvenile.