18-year-old seriously hurt in West Pullman shooting: Chicago police

An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night.

Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 116th Street in West Pullman around 11:55 p.m. when he was shot.

The victim was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.