18-year-old shot and killed while riding in car on Chicago's Southwest Side

A young man was fatally shot Monday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle around 11 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back and was driven to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medial examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.