18-year-old shot while sitting at a red light in Marquette Park

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by Saturday night in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 6:50 p.m., she was sitting in a passenger seat of a vehicle at a red light in the 7100 block of South Francisco Avenue, when someone inside a black Jeep fired shots, Chicago police said.

She was struck in her knees, and brought to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.