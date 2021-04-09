18th Street ramp to inbound Dan Ryan closing Monday for 6 weeks

The entrance ramp from 18th Street to the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway will close for about six weeks starting Monday.

The closure, which takes effect at 5 a.m. Monday, will allow for the construction of a new overhead sign structure and is part of the larger Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Vehicles that need to get on the inbound Dan Ryan will be directed north onto Halsted Street and east onto Roosevelt Road, where they will be able to get to Ruble Street and enter the Dan Ryan via the Taylor Street ramp, IDOT said.

The work at the 18th Street ramp is expected to be done by 5 a.m. May 24, IDOT said.

The Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction should be finished in 2022, according to IDOT.