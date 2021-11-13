19-year-old charged in triple shooting that wounded toddler in Walgreens parking lot

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting in a Walgreens parking lot in Chatham that wounded three people, including a 1-year-old boy.

Maalik Lumpkins, of Chicago, was arrested about 9:53 p.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

Two men, 18 and 28, were inside of a vehicle when they were both shot in the chest. They self-transported to a local hospital and were reported in critical condition, police said.

Police said the toddler was inside a separate vehicle when he suffered a graze wound to the head. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and was reported in fair condition, police said.

Lumpkins has been charged with two felony counts of attempted murder. He is due in bond court on Sunday.