3 shot, including toddler who was grazed by bullet, in Walgreens parking lot in Chatham

A 1-year-old boy was among three people struck by gunfire in a Walgreens parking lot in Chatham on the South Side Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

Two men, 18 and 28, were inside of a vehicle when they were both shot in the chest. They self-transported to the hospital and were reported in critical condition, police said.

The toddler was inside of a separate vehicle when he suffered a graze wound to the head.

He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and was reported in fair condition, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, police taped off an SUV with a shattered rear window and a stroller inside at a Walgreens parking lot.

Several hundred feet away at a Shell gas station, police placed evidence marks near over two dozen shell casings.

The Walgreens was closed after the shooting but customers continued to try entering.

One man said he was there earlier and was told to come back. He went home, showered, and returned only to be told the store was still closed.

"All because these a——- can’t fight. No need to pull out guns. We fought all the time when we were coming up," the man said.

Denise Love said she comes to this Walgreens to pick up her medicine.

"This is so sad. This s— has to stop, but nobody is doing anything," she said. "We have to come together as a community. We have to help each other, look out for each other."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.