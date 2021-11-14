19-year-old held without bail after toddler is shot in Walgreens parking lot in Chicago

A 19-year-old man is being held on no bail after being charged in connection with a shooting in a Walgreens parking lot in Chatham that wounded three people, including a 1-year-old boy.

Maalik Lumpkins, of Chicago, is charged with two felony counts of attempted murder.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday on South State Street near 75th.

Two men, 18 and 28, were inside of a vehicle when they were both shot in the chest and were hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said the toddler was inside a separate vehicle when he suffered a graze wound to the head. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and was reported in fair condition, police said.

Lumpkins will be back in court on Nov. 19.