19-year-old killed, another critically injured in Blue Island train crash: officials
Blue Island, Ill. - A 19-year-old was killed, and another person was injured in a crash with a freight train in Blue Island on Wednesday, according to CSX.
What we know:
Around 6:11 p.m., a CSX train crashed into a car near Broadway Street.
Jair Ortega, 19, was fatally injured and another was in critical condition, according to officials.
None of the train crew was injured.
What they're saying:
"CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident and will continue to support local law enforcement as they complete the investigation," CSX said in a statement.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by CSX.