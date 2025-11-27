Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old killed, another critically injured in Blue Island train crash: officials

By Lauren Westphal
Published  November 27, 2025 2:50pm CST
Blue Island
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A CSX freight train struck a car near Broadway Street in Blue Island around 6:11 p.m. Wednesday.
    • Jair Ortega, 19, was killed in the crash, and another person in the car was critically injured; no train crew members were hurt.
    • CSX expressed condolences and said it is cooperating with local law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

Blue Island, Ill. - A 19-year-old was killed, and another person was injured in a crash with a freight train in Blue Island on Wednesday, according to CSX.

What we know:

Around 6:11 p.m., a CSX train crashed into a car near Broadway Street. 

Jair Ortega, 19, was fatally injured and another was in critical condition, according to officials. 

None of the train crew was injured.

What they're saying:

"CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident and will continue to support local law enforcement as they complete the investigation," CSX said in a statement.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by CSX.

Blue IslandNews