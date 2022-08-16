19-year-old seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was outside around 11:24 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot twice in the torso and transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.