19-year-old shot during argument in West Rogers Park

A man was shot during an argument Monday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was arguing with someone around 9:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of North Francisco Avenue when they pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.