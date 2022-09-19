19-year-old shot while riding in car on South Side

A man was shot and hospitalized early Sunday in a shooting in Chicago's West Chesterfield neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was a passenger in a car around 3:22 a.m. in the 9400 block of South King Drive when someone in a black sedan started shooting, police said.

He was shot in the leg and was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.