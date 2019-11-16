2 arrested after police chase in Chicago; vehicle was wanted in connection with drive-by nurse shooting

Two people were arrested Friday after leading police on a chase in a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a nurse earlier this week in Little Village.

The pursuit started about 11:47 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village, Chicago police said. The vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the 7500 block of South Perry Avenue, and two people were taken into custody for questioning.

The vehicle was wanted in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Frank Aguilar, police said. About 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aguilar was in the 3700 block of West 32nd Street when someone in a gray SUV drove by and opened fire, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear whether the two people in custody are suspects in the shooting or whether charges against them are pending, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.