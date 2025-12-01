Chicago weather: Snow returns today with advisory

The Brief Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory this afternoon with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. The timing will hit the evening commute and could bring heavier totals south of the city. The rest of the week stays bitterly cold with only light snow chances.



Just when you thought it was safe to go outside without a shovel, we have more snow on the way to the Chicago area today.

Snow hits Chicago today

What we know:

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for all of Chicagoland between 2 p.m. and midnight.

At this point, it looks like 1 to 3 inches of snow for most of us, but it will be falling during the afternoon commute, meaning its impact will be magnified. If I had to pick an area where the snowfall might be heavier, I would say our southern counties.

The rest of this week looks very cold with minimal chances of accumulating snow but some light snow showers are possible at times Wednesday and possibly over the weekend. It is unlikely we will get above freezing at all this week. If it happens, it will be for very few hours.

During the month of November, Chicago had 10.4 inches of snow. That is the 7th-most snowfall on record for the month. The snowiest November was 1940 when 14.8 inches fell.