100 Black Men of Chicago hold annual toy drive for kids

It was a joyful, packed night at the United Club at Soldier Field as the 27th annual toy drive was hosted by the 100 Black Men of Chicago.

What we know:

Community members dropped off donations and organizers promising the toys will reach families across the city.

For nearly 30 years, the annual toy drive has supported families in need, organizers said, and the event’s impact grows every year. The goal on Tuesday night was simple: build community, continue mentorship programs and make sure hundreds of Chicago children wake up to a gift this holiday season.

Organizers said the toys will be distributed throughout Chicago neighborhoods, with priority given to families facing financial hardship this season.

Attendees said the drive is crucial and much needed in Chicago. Volunteers loaded boxes, arranged presents and thanked donors as the gifts stacked up inside Soldier Field.

FOX 32's very own Dawn Hasbrouck was the MC.

What you can do:

If you weren’t able to make it out, you can still donate online.

Organizers said distribution to neighborhood partners will begin in the coming days. They urged residents who still want to help to visit the 100 Black Men of Chicago website.