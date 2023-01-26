2 Aurora men charged with vehicular hijacking

Two Aurora men are accused of carjacking a person over the weekend.

At about 1:53 p.m. Sunday, Aurora police officers responded to a report of a vehicular hijacking in the 1600 block of Maple Park Lane.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a victim had their vehicle carjacked by two individuals. Later that day, officers pulled over a vehicle after witnessing a traffic violation.

It was determined that the occupants of the vehicle were involved in the vehicular hijacking.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with one count each of vehicular hijacking and vehicular invasion.

The suspects were identified as Caleb Tyrell Turner and Diego A. Cruz-Santos, both 21 years old.

The investigation into this incident is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.