2 babies surrendered at Indiana Safe Haven Baby Boxes within 48 hours of each other

Two babies were surrendered within 48 hours at two Indiana fire stations.

The first baby was surrendered to a Baby Box in Elkhart last week. Less than 48 hours later, a second baby was surrendered to a baby box in Fort Wayne Township, the only location in Indianapolis.

Indiana Safe Haven Law says any child 30 days old or younger and unharmed can be surrendered to a fire station, police station or hospital.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are temperature-controlled and sound an alarm when an infant is placed inside, alerting firefighters.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Once taken out of the box, the baby is checked by medics and taken to the hospital.

Since those two babies were surrendered last week, a third was safely surrendered — also in Indiana.

Illinois does not have any Safe Haven Baby Boxes.