2 carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park, but vehicle recovered: police

A man and woman were carjacked at gunpoint Friday in Lincoln Park on the North Side, but officers found their vehicle nearby shortly after.

The pair, 31 and 27, were inside a Chrysler about 7 p.m. in the 1110 block of West Montana Street when two males came up and threatened them with a handgun, Chicago police said.

The pair gave up their vehicle and the carjackers drove away, but officers found the Chrysler in the 400 block of West Roslyn Place shortly after, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.