2 charged in Englewood shooting

Two Chicago men were charged in connection with a shooting Monday in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Jimier Williams, 25, and Jimmie Williams, 29, allegedly shot and wounded a 20-year-old man around 11 a.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street. according to police.

They were arrested roughly two hours after the shooting in the same block where it took place. Each man was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and first-degree attempted murder.

Jimier Williams was also charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Both Williams have a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.