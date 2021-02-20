2 charged in connection with Austin homicide

Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday in Austin on the West Side.

Drew Hill, 24, faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery for the shooting death of 32-year-old Antonio Shaffer, according to Chicago police.

Shaffer was sitting in his vehicle in the 100 block of South Cicero Avenue when two men walked up and fired shots as he tried to drive away, police said.

Dwayne Mills, 29, allegedly drove a vehicle involved and was charged with fleeing police and driving on suspended licenses — both misdemeanor offenses.

Shaffer suffered a gunshot wound to his back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hill and Mills were arrested the day of the shooting in the 400 Block of Harvey in suburban Oak Park, police said.

Both are scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.