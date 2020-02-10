2 charged in Joliet shooting that killed 17-year-old

Two men from Joliet face charges in connection to a shooting last week that left a 17-year-old boy dead in the southwest suburb.

The men were allegedly driving toward each other about noon Feb. 7 when gunfire erupted from both in the 200 block of Republic Avenue, Joliet police said in a statement.

A 17-year-old passenger, Jeremiah D. Frazier, was shot in the head, police and the Will County coroner’s office said. He was dropped off at a hospital shortly after but died two days later.

Javontae Gray, 22, returned to the hospital after dropping off the teen and was arrested, police said. He is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge, obstructing justice and obstructing a police officer.

He was ordered held on $2,000,000 bail, according to county records.

Rasean Stokes, 18, was also identified by police as an occupant of one of the vehicles, police said. He is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. He was ordered held on $1,000,000 bail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.