2 charged with murder after deadly shooting in Gary last month, police say

Two people have been charged with murder after a shooting in Gary last month left one man dead and two others injured, police said.

What we know:

Namond Scott, 17, and Paris Lewis, 18, are each charged with murder, a Level 1 felony, according to Gary police. A 15-year-old juvenile also faces charges in the case.

(From left) Namond Scott and Paris Lewis. (Gary PD )

The shooting occurred around 5:43 p.m. April 18 in the 3500 block of Massachusetts Street.

Officers found three victims: a 16-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, all from Gary. The 34-year-old, identified as Marcus Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital for treatment.

What's next:

Police said Gary has recorded five homicides so far this year, including this incident. Suspects have been arrested and charged in all five cases.

"This remarkable success is a direct result of the dedication and persistence of our officers, as well as the ongoing support and cooperation of our community. We remain committed to justice, safety, and continued collaboration to make Gary a safer place for all," the department said.

