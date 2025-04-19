Man dead, two injured, including teen, in NW Indiana shooting: police

The Brief A 34-year-old man was killed and two others, including a teenager, were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Gary, Indiana. The victims, all from Gary, were found with gunshot injuries at the scene, and the 34-year-old man was later identified as Marcus Williams, whose death was ruled a homicide. Authorities are still investigating the incident, with no information yet on what led to the shooting or if the victims knew each other.



A 34-year-old man was killed and two others, including a teenager, were wounded in a Friday shooting in Gary, Indiana, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred at 5:43 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Massachusetts Street.

Police found three people with gunshot injuries at the scene – a 16-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man, and a 34-year-old man – all from Gary.

The 16-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

The 34-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene. The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified him as Marcus Williams.

His death was caused by gunshot wounds and was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said. Toxicology results are pending.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, and authorities have not provided information on a suspect or whether the victims knew each other.

What they're saying:

The police department issued this statement on the deadly shooting:

"The Gary Police Department is deeply saddened by this tragic event in our community and extends our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones impacted from this isolated incident. We urge our residents to remain calm as we diligently pursue a thorough investigation."

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Szemes with the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the non-emergency police line at 219-660-0000.