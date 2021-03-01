2 charged with fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Marquette Park

article

Two men are accused of gunning down a 16-year-old boy Friday night in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Jesus Moro, 21, and Sergio Rodriguez, 20, were charged with first-degree murder Monday in the shooting of Julian Castillo, according to Chicago police.

Police said Moro and Rodriguez beat up Castillo at an apartment in the 6300 block of South Richmond Street and fired shots at him as he tried to flee down the street. He was struck several times throughout the body and pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Moro, who lives in Clearing, was arrested in a nearby vehicle minutes after the shooting, police said. Rodriguez lives in the same block and was arrested at an apartment there.

Both are expected to appear in bond court Monday.