2 Chicago area residents die after car falls from Indianapolis parking garage

Two Chicago area residents died Wednesday in Indianapolis after their SUV fell several stories from a parking garage.

The Marion County coroner’s office identified the victims as 73-year-old Charles Hunt and 70-year-old Iristeen Hunt, both of south suburban University Park.

The pair were inside an SUV that drove off of downtown parking garage and plummeted four stories before landing on its roof, the Indianapolis Fire Department said in a statement.

The SUV knocked over a concrete wall that fell along with the SUV, the department said.

Fire crews responded at 9:50 a.m. to the garage at 222 E. Market St. and spent about a half hour to remove the occupants, the department said. The woman, who was driving, and the man were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person who witnessed the incident was taken to a hospital to be treated for shock symptoms, the department said.

Spokespeople for the Indianapolis police department, which is investigating the incident, did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

The coroner’s office scheduled autopsies for Thursday afternoon.