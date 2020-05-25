2 Chicago cops hurt dispersing crowd in Englewood

article

Two Chicago police officers were injured while trying to disperse a crowd Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

They were responding to the gathering about 9:42 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Lowe Avenue, Chicago police said. One officer noticed a male holding a gun, and a chase ensued. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Shots were fired in the area, and a second male was taken into custody, police said. No one was hit by gunfire and a gun was recovered.

During the incident, two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals in good condition, police said.

Three more people were taken into custody for disorderly conduct, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.