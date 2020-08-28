2 Chicago cops seriously injured in Chatham crash

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Chatham on the South Side.

They were westbound in a squad car about 4:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Rhodes Avenue when they struck a car attempting to make a left turn, Chicago police said.

The officers suffered head injuries and were taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Three people in the other car were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for minor injuries, police said. They were in good condition.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.