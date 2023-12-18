2 Chicago men indicted for man's murder in attempt to increase rankings in street gang: prosecutors

Two Chicago men were indicted for murdering a man to obtain higher positions within a South Side street gang, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Diontae Harper, 24 and Amonti McClure, 21, are charged with one count of murder in aid of racketeering.

The charge stems from a fatal shooting on May 13, 2020, in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street in Auburn Gresham. Paul Harris was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle, according to officials.

Harper and McClure are part of the Faceworld street gang, which is known for violence and narcotics trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Harper's arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday and McClure's is set for 9 a.m., Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office said it is seeking to have both men remain behind bars pending trial.

To see the full indictment, follow this link.