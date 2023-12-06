2 Chicago men tried to rob 72-year-old woman at gunpoint in Tinley Park Jewel parking lot

Two Chicago men are accused of trying to rob a woman at gunpoint in a suburban Jewel parking lot this week.

At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jarrell Shaw, 32, was allegedly driving a blue Chevy Malibu with 33-year-old Sean Williams inside when they spotted a woman getting into her vehicle in the Jewel parking lot located at 17117 S. Harlem Ave. in Tinley Park.

The two stopped near her and Williams exited the Malibu. He approached the 72-year-old woman with a handgun and demanded that she give him her valuables.

After a short struggle, Williams gave up and fled back to the Malibu. Williams and Shaw then left the area.

Tinley Park detectives responded to the area and were able to obtain the license plate number of the Malibu using the village's License Plate Recognition camera system. They ran the number and got the owner's home address, which was in Harvey. At that location, detectives found the vehicle unoccupied.

Once Shaw and Williams exited the home and left in the vehicle, detectives conducted a traffic stop and located the handgun in the car.

Shaw and Williams were taken into custody at that time and charged with attempted armed robbery.

Both suspects will be in bond court on Dec. 7.