2 Chicago police officers, woman hurt after car crash in River North

Two Chicago police officers were hurt in a car crash in the River North neighborhood on Sunday night.

The crash happened in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue in the intersection with Illinois Street, according to Chicago police.

Crash in intersection

What we know:

A black sedan was traveling northbound on Michigan Avenue when it collided with a marked patrol car which had its lights and sirens activated around 8:15 p.m.

The patrol car was traveling eastbound on Illinois Street. The accident happened at the intersection.

Two police officers in the patrol car had non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

The man driving the black sedan was not injured but an adult female passenger had minor injuries. She was also taken to Northwestern and listed in good condition.

No citations were issued, police said.